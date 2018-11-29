VIDEO: Giant falling clock from Purdue University's Bell Tower narrowly misses repairmen

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows the moment one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came crashing down in West Lafayette, Indiana. (KGO-TV)

INDIANA --
New video shows the moment one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came crashing down in West Lafayette, Indiana.

No one was hurt, but it was a close call for two repair workers that were standing on a cherry picker lift near the top of the brick tower.

Yang Yu shared video of the incident on Instagram.

It shows the clock dangling above the workers before becoming detached from a crane, bouncing off the basket and plummeting to the ground.

The is video making its rounds across social media with many sharing clock puns like "time turned fragile" and "the Purdue clock tower is having a rough time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentaccidentclose callbizarrecaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
2 in custody, 1 sought for quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia
Police: Woman barricaded in Berlin home with caseworker
6 homes in Sea Isle City damaged by raging fire
Homeless man charged in alleged GoFundMe scam waives extradition
Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
Police: Disgruntled customer starts fire with can of hairspray
Suspect surrenders in groping of girl, 12, in Tacony
Show More
Video of fight involving Atlantic City mayor released
Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia investigation
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
More News