RESCUE

VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows good Samaritans rescue driver. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

WESTTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police dash cam video shows the moment people jumped into action to save a driver from a burning car.

It happened last Wednesday in Westtown Township, Chester County.

The driver had smashed into several cars in the Saints Simon and Jude School parking lot.

In the dash cam video released Monday, a group of people join police officers to flip the SUV before pulling the victim from the burning vehicle.

The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department says the school's staff was able to use fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be pulled from beneath the vehicle.

Police released the video as they thanked the people for their life-saving actions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsrescueaccidentcrashgood samaritandashcam video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESCUE
Report: British cruise ship fall survivor sang to stay awake
Man killed in East Oak Lane trench collapse
Women on unicorn raft rescued by Minnesota officers
VIDEO: Dozens work to save car dangling over sinkhole in China
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
More rescue
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News