VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car

Police dash cam video shows the moment people jumped into action to save a driver from a burning car.It happened last Wednesday in Westtown Township, Chester County.The driver had smashed into several cars in the Saints Simon and Jude School parking lot.In the dash cam video released Monday, a group of people join police officers to flip the SUV before pulling the victim from the burning vehicle.The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department says the school's staff was able to use fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be pulled from beneath the vehicle.Police released the video as they thanked the people for their life-saving actions.------