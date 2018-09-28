Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from father, shoot him in leg in NYC

Candace McCowan reports on the dramatic video of the shooting.

NEW YORK CITY --
Police are searching for the gunmen who opened fire on a father who was walking with his 3-year-old daughter in New York City.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Monday, September 17 in the Bronx and the entire incident was caught on camera. Police released the video Thursday night.

In the video, three men walked up to the man and one opened fire.

At that time, the 3-year-old girl started running and her 30-year-old father chased after her.

The three men followed and a scuffle ensued. The video then shows the men pull the young girl away from her father before shooting him in the leg.

The child was not injured. Her father was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The father tells police he doesn't know the suspects or why they would attack him.

