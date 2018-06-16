WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --An assistant starter has been suspended after he was caught on camera allegedly punching a horse at Delaware Park Race Track this week.
It happened before the start of a race on Thursday.
Mark Bowers captured the moment on video when the worker, in the number seven stall, allegedly hit his horse in the face numerous times.
Delaware Park Racing says, in addition to suspending the assistant, the incident has been referred to the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission for a full investigation.
-----
