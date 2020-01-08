VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief in Chicago

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- Video from Chicago's North Side captured a man apparently trying to break into a car until the owner, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, showed up.The incident occurred in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood on December 28.Video shows a man going through the car, but then the owner, who is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor and another man run up and stop the would-be thief.The instructor, Idriz Redzovic, tackled the man and pinned him down until police got there. But he refused to press charges."Maybe this is the wake-up call he needed to turn his life in another direction," Redzovic said.Redzovic said that if he ever finds out who the man is, he'd offer to teach him Jiu-Jitsu to help him continue on a better path.