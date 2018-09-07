VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on Fresno police car

FRESNO, Calif. --A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in Fresno, California.
According to authorities, an officer saw the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Lopez, on top of a police SUV. Lopez was stomping on the car, smashing windows, and jumping up and down.
Police attempted to talk Lopez down, but, after a half hour, they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.
A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand during the apprehension.
Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and before being taken to jail.
