VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on Fresno police car

A man has been arrested after he vandalized a police car in Downtown Fresno.

A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in Fresno, California.According to authorities, an officer saw the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Lopez, on top of a police SUV. Lopez was stomping on the car, smashing windows, and jumping up and down.Police attempted to talk Lopez down, but, after a half hour, they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand during the apprehension.Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and before being taken to jail.-----