VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on Fresno police car

FRESNO, Calif. --
A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in Fresno, California.

According to authorities, an officer saw the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Lopez, on top of a police SUV. Lopez was stomping on the car, smashing windows, and jumping up and down.

Police attempted to talk Lopez down, but, after a half hour, they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.

A man has been arrested after he vandalized a police car in Downtown Fresno.


A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand during the apprehension.

Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and before being taken to jail.

