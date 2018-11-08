VIDEO: Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House, runs away

EMBED </>More Videos

Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 8, 2018.

Customers screamed as a man fell through the ceiling tiles of a Waffle House in Alabama on Sunday.

Customers said the man appeared intoxicated as he continued to run around the restaurant in his underwear.

Police say 27-year-old Wesley Bost left his pants behind in the bathroom, which also contained his driver's license.

So, officers didn't have to do too much detective work to figure out who was responsible for all of the damage.

They say, however, Bost got away with an accomplice.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldwaffle housevandalismrestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13 dead including sheriff's sergeant, gunman in Calif. bar shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted at Calif. bar
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Neighbors praise Ofc. Sulock, shot on-duty Wednesday
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Show More
Local high school installs new gun-detection technology
76-year-old man shot while sitting in living room
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Wet Friday Night
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
Man customizes coat to avoid airline fees
More News