Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City -- Police are looking for a man who randomly pushed a woman into a subway car at a station in Brooklyn Wednesday, even without the victim reporting the assault.

It happened on the Coney Island-bound platform of the DeKalb Avenue station in Downtown Brooklyn around 7:40 p.m.

The man was caught on video saying "What? What?" as he pushed two men on the platform, before pushing the unidentified woman into the stopped subway train, knocking her head onto the side of the car.

She did not require medical attention and did not file a police report, but now police will proactively seek out known subway recidivists and see if any of them are responsible for the incident.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about it and other attacks in the transit system, and he said police will respond to any incident but cautioned that crime is at record lows and New Yorkers "do not think it's the 1980s."

"It's not the 1980s," he said. "We are never going back there. So we see a problem, we address the problem. That's the simple reality."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyndowntown brooklynsubwaysubway crimemental health
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as new manager
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
POLL: Do you like the Joe Girardi hire for the Phillies?
Police question 2nd suspect in shooting death toddler
Woman killed trying to help Astros fan in deadly crash
Bodycam video shows police rescuing teen from suicide attempt in NJ
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
Show More
Man stabbed to death in Center City Philadelphia
More than 40 bullets fired, 2 injured at Trenton gas station
Pedestrian struck in Cherry Hill, N.J.
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
More TOP STORIES News