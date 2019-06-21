VIDEO: Man rushes TSA agents at Phoenix airport

By ABC7.com staff
PHOENIX -- No official motive yet, but it appears drugs and / or alcohol was involved when a young man ambushed TSA agents at the Phoenix airport Wednesday.

One source says 19-year-old Tyrese Garner has also been diagnosed as mentally disturbed.

He rushed the agents through a metal detector without warning, sending one to the hospital and four others to an urgent care facility.

The exact charges against the man are still pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonatsaairport securitysurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News