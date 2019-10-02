Video may be to blame for fatal Berks County crash, police say

ONTELAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a driver killed in Berks County on Wednesday morning may have been watching a video on his phone before the crash.The crash happened on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township at about 4 a.m.Investigators say 45-year-old Julio Acosta II, of Lancaster, slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer. He died at the scene.Police believe Acosta may have been distracted by a video that was found playing on his phone after the crash.The crash remains under investigation.