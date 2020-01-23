Chilling video shows men with gun sneak up behind woman as she enters home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A doorbell camera captured a scary moment for a North Carolina family that could have ended in a home robbery, or worse.

Late one night in early January, two men tried to sneak into a home by following a woman inside.

It happened after the woman got home with her kids. Her sister then arrived at the house after the homeowner did. When the homeowner let her sister inside the front door, a Ring camera recorded the attempted break-in.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers said the men tried to break into the home a split-second after the front door was shut. One of the men had a gun.

"If we didn't lock the door. I mean, me and my children could have probably been dead," the homeowner told WBTV.

The men ran off, with one heard yelling "I got locked out!" several times.

"In our head, we just heard a 'boom boom boom'. In our head, we was like, 'what was that?,'" she said. "It just totally didn't sit right with us so we go upstairs and look on the camera, there was a whole two guys outside with a gun."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the criminals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimebreak incaught on cameraarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
Woman violently attacked inside Chester County home
DNA could free Walter Ogrod charged in 1988 murder
Indian man dies after getting attacked by rooster on way to cockfight
China locks down cities as coronavirus kills 17, sickens over 550
Show More
Hit and run in Sicklerville leaves man dead
FedEx warns customers of text claiming to contain package info
1 stabbed at Holiday Inn Express in South Jersey
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
Pizza delivery driver held at gunpoint with child in back seat
More TOP STORIES News