VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer rescues man from oncoming train. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A police officer in New Jersey saved a man who was just seconds from being struck by a moving commuter train.

Body camera video captured the incident as Perth Amboy Patrolman Kyle Savoia ran along the tracks last Thursday. "Hey, bud! Hey move," Savoia shouted as he screamed "stop the train!" The man got off the tracks with moments to spare before the train stopped.

Two other officers had notified New Jersey Transit to slow the train.

Savoia told the man, who appeared distressed, to sit down. The man asked the officer where he came from and then thanked the officer.

The man's name has not been released and it's not known why he was sitting on the tracks.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsrescuetrainspolice officer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Heavy Downpours Today and Tonight
Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport
$522M Mega Millions ticket sold in Calif.; 2 N.J. tickets worth $1M
Plouffe's homer in 16th leads Phillies over Dodgers
Rep: Demi Lovato recovering; Atlantic City concert canceled
Man killed in Montgomery County hit-and-run; driver sought
Deadly Hamilton house collapse caused by long-term water damage
Jason Kelce plays with Philadelphia Orchestra, training camp begins
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital
Trump-Cohen secret audio tape made public
Firefighters battle North Philadelphia fire
Judge: Release immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery
More News