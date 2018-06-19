Viral video of 2-year-old climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Video of child climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents: ABC's Erielle Reshef reports during Action News at noon on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts (WPVI) --
Pools can be very dangerous for young children, and a video making waves around the internet is serving as a warning for parents.

The video shows a 2-year-old boy climbing the outside of a locked pool ladder. He was able to almost get all the way to the top before his mom takes him down.

Cody's parents thought the ladder was safe.

"As far as I'm concerned, no ladder is safe," his father, Keith Wyman said.

The ladder was locked covering the steps, but Cody, who is as energetic as they come, was able to grab onto the slits in the door and pull himself up.

His dad said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"My heart dropped," Wyman said.

Cody climbed the closed ladder once before. When he tried a second time, his parents made this recording to send a message.

"You could do all these things, safety precautions, but your eyes, you have to keep them on them at all times," Cody's mother, Tonya Sostre said. "You think you're safe and it's not the case. Because it's not safe."

The family returned the ladder, but all the other designs were similar. They are reaching out to the manufacturer to push for a design change.

According to the USA Swimming Foundation, between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2017, 163 children drowned in swimming pools.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swimmingchildrenviral videou.s. & worldpoolMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News