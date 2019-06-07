Video: Officers respond to burning Chester Co. apartment complex

GLENMOORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities have released body cam footage showing what it was like to respond to a Chester County apartment complex fire.

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the ReNew at Glenmoore Apartment Complex at 600 Ardsley Place.

Officers from both the West Vincent and Upper Uwchlan police departments ran toward the burning building to help get the residents out.

They helped the residents down the stairs to safety.

Drone 6 over the scene of an apartment complex fire in Glenmoore, Pennsylvania on June 4, 2019.



The video was posted to The West Vincent Township Police Department Facebook page with the caption, "A first-hand view of what first responders' jobs entail! West Vincent Police Officer JR Kane and Upper Uwchlan Police Officers Robert Paradis and Bob Davis didn't hesitate to enter and make sure everyone was safely evacuated from the burning building early Tuesday morning - job well done, thank you!!"



West Vincent Township Police Chief Mike Swinginger relayed to Action News earlier this week what one officer told him.

"He's like 'Chief, I could hear the fire. It was above me,' He said we had to get them out of there and we had to do it quickly," said Swinginger. "They did a great job. They really saved lives."

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire before it was placed under control just before 3 a.m.

The flames destroyed the roof of the complex in Glenmoore.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 4, 2019.

