VIDEO: 2 kids nearly hit by car that lost control, slammed into restaurant patio in Napa

NAPA, Calif. -- Two young children and a woman are lucky to be alive after a driver lost control and slammed into the outside dining area of Villa Corona restaurant in Napa's Bel Air Plaza on Monday.The Napa Police Department posted stunning surveillance video of the crash on Facebook They wrote, "This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings. This family was just stepping out of a restaurant when the driver the car lost control. Only minor injuries were reported when it was all said and done."According to the Napa Valley Register, the 60-year-old driver and a child who was about 2 or 3 years old were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.An Instagram post from Napa police shows damage following the crash, with debris scattered across the patio and sidewalk.