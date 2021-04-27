homicide

Video released of 4 suspect wanted in fatal shooting of 22-year-old in West Philly

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new video as they try to identify four suspects in the killing of a young man earlier this month in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11:09 p.m. on April 5 on the 1500 block of North 62nd Street.

The four suspects circle the area in a silver Toyota before parking the vehicle and approaching the victim on foot.

After firing approximately 40 gunshots at the 22-year-old, the four males run back to the silver Toyota.



The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Media Street.

The Toyota appears to be missing its hubcaps on both front tires and may have damage to the front tire fender, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department



A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bartol with the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.
