Video released of suspect in theft of election equipment in Philadelphia

It happened back on September 27 in the 3500 block of Scotts Lane in the East Falls section.
Police say the man took a laptop, eight USB drives and several other devices from an election machine warehouse.
The equipment belonged to an employee who works for the company that supplies the voting machines to the city.
Officials say the stolen laptop did not have any election materials on it, and isn't capable of programming election machines. The USB drives are encrypted and contain multiple levels of security.
Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.