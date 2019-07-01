Video released of suspects in brutal Washington Square robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping to solve a crime that happened back in May.Surveillance video from a robbery in Washington Square was just released. The video shows the group of men police are trying to find.They say the suspects approached a 35-year-old man on the 200 block of West Washington Square back on May 15th.They punched him, knocking him to the ground and then kicked and stomped on him.They took the victim's wallet that had $90, his ID and debit card.