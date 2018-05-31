CHILD SHOT

Video shows 4 suspects in shooting that injured man, 7-year-old girl

Video shows 4 suspects in shooting that injured man, girl.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI)
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the men wanted for a double shooting that wounded a man and a seven-year-old girl.

Police say the four suspects got out of a maroon and silver van around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 3400 block of Emerald Street and began firing on Tuesday night.

The video shows the flash from one of the guns. Some 20 rounds were fired in all.

Their presumed target was a 23-year-old man. His name has not been released, but police say he has been arrested multiple times for drug trafficking in the area. Police say he is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

The bullets continued into the 3500 block of Emerald Street. The video shows parents scurrying to grab their children and get them inside as the gunfire continued.

One child, 7-year-old Shakayla Velazquez, was hit. She has been treated and released from the hospital.

"A lot of gun violence up in that neighborhood. A lot of it does have a narcotics nexus related to it, with people coming to this area trying to sell," said Capt. Nicholas Brown.

Witnesses told police one gunman was firing an assault rifle, while another was shooting guns from both hands.

The van used as a getaway vehicle has been recovered by police. The owner of that van reported it as stolen, but police believe she let someone borrow it, and she knows who that person is.

Child Shot on Emerald Street


