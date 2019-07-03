Video shows alleged drunk driver ramming into police cruiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A driver is facing multiple charges after video shows him ramming into a patrol car in Ohio.

It happened on July 2.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released footage of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road, heading directly toward a sheriff's vehicle.

Video then shows the sheriff's office cruiser slowing to a stop before the alleged drunk driver rams into the front of the patrol car.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested. He's now facing DUI charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drunk drivingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Video shows teens vandalizing Philly neighborhood
Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera
800-pound shark continues trip up New Jersey coast
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
NJ high school ROTC leader charged with inappropriate contact with student
Show More
Dog loses leg after attack in Wilmington park
Temporary manager placed at Hahnemann as closure looms
Lehigh Co. DA announces $1.1M grant to fight gangs
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
More TOP STORIES News