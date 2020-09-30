Arrest of woman accused of trying to kidnap 49ers legend Joe Montana's grandchild caught on video

The woman who allegedly tried to kidnap Joe Montana's grandchild pleaded not guilty Tuesday
LOS ANGELES, California -- The woman who allegedly tried to kidnap San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana's grandchild from his Malibu home entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

New cellphone video shows deputies taking Sodsai Predpring Dalzell, 39, into custody in Malibu shortly after she allegedly tried to abduct the 9-month-old child on Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Cellphone video shows deputies take a woman into custody after she allegedly tried to kidnap Joe Montana's grandchild in Malibu.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Dalzell with attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 years old and first-degree residential burglary with a person present. She entered a not-guilty plea on Tuesday and is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of up to eight years in state prison. Bail has been set at $200,000.

RELATED: 49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder, deputies say
EMBED More News Videos

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife intervened during the alleged attempted kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild at their home in Malibu Saturday night, authorities said.



She is accused of breaking into the Hall of Fame quarterback's home just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Montana and his wife Jennifer were home when a woman entered the house, and removed a sleeping child from a playpen and held it in her arms. Montana and his wife confronted the woman and he was able to take the child out of the suspect's arms, the sheriff's department says.

The woman fled, but was later tracked down at a nearby house and arrested.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasan francisco 49erschild abductionattempted abductionkidnapkidnapping
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother trying to rescue 3 children drowns at Jersey Shore
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
Post-debate poll: Who won the night, Biden or Trump?
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files
Video captures women vandalizing memorial for fallen police officer
Show More
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
5 people shot on a front porch in Logan
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today
Estranged father held for trial on kidnapping charges
Crews rescue person from burning NJ home
More TOP STORIES News