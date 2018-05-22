Video shows burglar targeting South Philly daycare

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch surveillance video from Philadelphia Police as a burglar targets a South Philly daycare facility on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a daycare burglar caught on camera.

The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. on May 14th.

Surveillance video shows the suspect kicking in the side door of Magic Years Day Care in the 1800 block of South 17th Street.

Once inside the suspect search for items to steal, but something startles him and he flees.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to contact Det. Martella at the Philadelphia Police South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsburglarytheftsurveillance videoSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News