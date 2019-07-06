Ridgecrest Earthquake

California earthquake: Video shows cars, road signs tremble from Denny's parking lot in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, California -- Video captured road signs trembling and parked cars rocking at a Ridgecrest Denny's during the powerful 7.1 earthquake that shook Southern California Friday.

The video, taken by crews working for Univision's Fresno affiliate station, shows the Denny's road sign shaking as its lights flicker on and off. A loud rumbling noise is audible.

RELATED: Earthquake rattles Dodger Stadium during game

The camera pans to show a street light bouncing up and down and a parked car rocking side to side. Power inside the restaurant appears to shut down for a moment, and hanging lights swing from side to side.

The quake, centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest area, struck at 8:19 p.m., just one day after a magnitude 6.4 hit the same general area.

Friday's temblor is the largest Southern California quake in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks, including a handful above magnitude 5.0.

The area in and around Ridgecrest, already trying to recover from the previous temblor, took the brunt of the damage.

Experts said there is about a 1-in-10 chance that another 7.0 quake could hit within the next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaearthquakeridgecrest earthquake
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Ridgecrest Earthquake: Rock slide shuts down part of Highway 178
Businesses cleaning up after M 7.1 quake near Ridgecrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Son of Philadelphia sheriff wounded in double shooting
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
Fire erupts inside building in Ventnor, New Jersey
Show More
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
Borough removes trucks from fire company in Conshohocken
Little league team works to fundraise after flooding destroys gear
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
94-year-old rescued from house fire in Delaware County
More TOP STORIES News