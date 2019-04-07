Shocking video shows driver ramming Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Newly-released police video shows a driver in a stolen vehicle ramming several patrol cars, WJW reports.
Troopers with the Ohio State Patrol found a stolen Dodge Ram Wednesday.
As troopers tried to block in the vehicle and make contact with the male driver, he accelerated and hit a patrol car.
The highway patrol said troopers tried to take the suspect into custody but he rammed two more cruisers and sped away.
The truck was later found, but nobody was inside.
There were no serious injuries.
Police are now following leads to try and find the suspect.
