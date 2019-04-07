Shocking video shows driver ramming Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Newly-released police video shows a driver in a stolen vehicle ramming several patrol cars, WJW reports.

Troopers with the Ohio State Patrol found a stolen Dodge Ram Wednesday.

As troopers tried to block in the vehicle and make contact with the male driver, he accelerated and hit a patrol car.

The highway patrol said troopers tried to take the suspect into custody but he rammed two more cruisers and sped away.

The truck was later found, but nobody was inside.

There were no serious injuries.

Police are now following leads to try and find the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiou.s. & worldaccidentcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News