Video shows group of men attack driver in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video of five suspects wanted for an attack on a driver in Center City.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of Arch Street.

One of the suspects approached the driver and asked him for directions, then demanded he give him his phone.

When the victim refused, the suspect opened the car door and began punching and kicking him.

The rest of the suspects then approached the car, but the victim was able to drive off.

If you recognize these suspects, call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsattempted robberyattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged with kidnapping of missing Camden man
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
Man said he was robbed of $100,000 in cash
Evesham Township police searching for garage lurking suspects
Fans watch as USA advances to World Cup Final
Man charged with abusing girl for several years in Berks Co.
Cape May ice cream parlor becomes target of slurs, theft
Show More
Suspects behind bars after burglarizing churches in Pen Argyl
Sources: 76ers offer Simmons $170M max deal
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
9-year-old Delco baseball player's epic jump makes SportsCenter Top 10
Hundreds rally to save Hahnemann Univ. Hospital
More TOP STORIES News