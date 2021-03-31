Video shows gunmen opening fire on 7 people outside Golf and Social Club in Fishtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10452698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 people shot in Fishtown section of Philadelphia; 4 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still on the hunt for two suspects who shot seven people outside of a business in the city's Fishtown section last week.It happened Friday, March 26, outside of the Golf and Social Club on Delaware Avenue around 8 p.m.In new video released by police, you can see the two suspects walk up and unleash a barrage of bullets into the gathering crowd."While investigators from our East Detectives and other investigative units have worked continuously to develop a motive and identify the two shooters, we are hopeful that this video will encourage members of the public to come forward with additional information to assist our investigation and bring these brazen criminals to justice," said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Ben Naish.Three of the seven victims were teenagers. At least four of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition.The Department of Licenses and Inspections issued a cease violations order due to a breach of COVID protocols. The business will be able to reopen for food and beverage services only.