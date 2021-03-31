Video shows gunmen opening fire on 7 people outside Golf and Social Club in Fishtown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows gunman opening fire on 7 people in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still on the hunt for two suspects who shot seven people outside of a business in the city's Fishtown section last week.

It happened Friday, March 26, outside of the Golf and Social Club on Delaware Avenue around 8 p.m.

In new video released by police, you can see the two suspects walk up and unleash a barrage of bullets into the gathering crowd.

SEE ALSO: 7 people shot in Fishtown; 4 in critical condition
EMBED More News Videos

7 people shot in Fishtown section of Philadelphia; 4 in critical condition



"While investigators from our East Detectives and other investigative units have worked continuously to develop a motive and identify the two shooters, we are hopeful that this video will encourage members of the public to come forward with additional information to assist our investigation and bring these brazen criminals to justice," said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Ben Naish.

Three of the seven victims were teenagers. At least four of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections issued a cease violations order due to a breach of COVID protocols. The business will be able to reopen for food and beverage services only.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Pa. residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Police ID suspect wanted for double shooting that left 11-year-old dead
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Mother of victim killed at Philadelphia Mills mall: 'My worst fear happened'
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something' | LIVE
Video captures violent attack on woman in Philadelphia
Temple opens COVID vaccination clinic inside residence hall
Show More
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
Delta ends middle seats block starting May 1
Husband of Pa. mother explains moments before deadly road rage shooting
Arson investigation underway following hotel fire in Old City
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
More TOP STORIES News