Video shows laundromat robbery in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Laudromat robbery caught on camera: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A West Philadelphia laundromat was the target of a robbery, and now police are asking for help tracking down the suspect.

Investigators released surveillance video of the March 8th incident.

They say around 4 p.m. a man entered the Cedar Laundromat on the 500 block of South 60th Street, where he loitered for more than an hour.

Investigators say he then approached the cashier and demanded money while simulating a firearm in his pocket.

The suspect got away with $100.

Police released the following description of the suspect:

Black male, beard, 25-35 years-of-age, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you are asked to contact Det. Blount at the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberycaught on camerasurveillance videoWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News