Video shows man being attacked and robbed in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 69-year-old man was attacked and robbed and surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.Philadelphia Police released the video Wednesday.This happened back on May 23 just before 4 p.m. on the 3300 block of Frankford Avenue in Port Richmond.Police say the suspect followed the man into a building and punched him in the face and head.The victim then fell to the ground.The suspect stole the man's jacket, cash, license, and debit card.The victim is recovering from the incident.