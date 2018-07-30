Package thief striking homes in West Goshen, Pa.

West Goshen, Pa. (WPVI) --
Maury Caron and his wife didn't just lose two packages, they lost peace of mind.

Mr. Caron told Action News "we feel absolutely violated."

That's why they hope the man seen on surveillance video is caught, and justice is served.

"Hopefully he'll learn a lesson maybe he'll have to do some jail time," Caron said.

West Goshen police said the thief stole two packages from the Carons' driveway on Thursday, July 26, right in the middle of the day - around 3 o'clock.

The Carons were actually home when it happened. "We heard a car so I came out and saw the car pull away out of the driveway."

Luckily, the Carons have security cameras surrounding their home. Once they realized the packages were never delivered they checked their video.

In it, you can see the suspect park his car, walk up, snoop around, and then steal the first package

Then a few minutes later he backs his car clear up to the Carons' garage, gets out and steals a second package.

The garage door was open, because the Carons were home doing laundry.

West Goshen Township Police Captain Gregory Stone said investigators believe the thief drove a gold or silver older model Toyota.

The car also has two decals on the back windshield, one in the middle and one on the bottom right corner.

The Captain recommends having all deliveries go to a location where someone can receive them immediately.
