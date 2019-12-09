Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through Philadelphia storefront

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the man caught on surveillance video ramming his pickup truck into the front of a market and then stealing the cash register.It happened in the early morning hours of December 5 at the Kattanadu Market on the 8500 block of Krewstown Road.In the video, the man can be seen driving his truck into the glass front door of the establishment and then driving away, only to return later and then steal the register drawer.Police said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.Authorities said if you encounter the suspect do not approach him, but rather contact 911 immediately.To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.All tips will be confidential.