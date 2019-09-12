Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5534531" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A federal investigation is underway on why dozens of U.S. Postal Service bins, some full of mail, were dumped onto the side of a Philadelphia street.

Discarded mail found on road in Hunting Park: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 12, 2019.

An abandoned postal truck is parked in Northeast Philadelphia on September 12, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal investigation is underway into why dozens of U.S. Postal Service bins, some full of mail, were dumped onto the side of a Philadelphia street.In a video first obtained by Action News, two men could be seen pulling up to 6th and Wingohocking streets in Hunting Park around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.They get out of their vehicle and proceed to open the trunk where the bins were being kept.The two men proceed to remove the bins and place them on the sidewalk. It took them more than two minutes to take out all the bins."When the camera started ringing and making all kinds of noises we were alerted to some kind of activity out front," said James Smith, an employee with the business that owns the surveillance cameras.Smith said he was surprised at the pair's lack of awareness of their surroundings."I just can't believe that, number one, they didn't notice these three cameras out front," said Smith.But he was more shocked by the brazenness of the pair."Number two, they had the audacity just to dump it. Schools are getting out. People are walking back and forth and he just nonchalantly just dumped it. It's terrible," Smith said.As this was happening, some of the neighbors asked the men what they were doing.Later that night, an Action News photographer stumbled upon the bizarre scene while covering an unrelated story.Officers and postal crews could be seen picking up and sorting through the scattered mail that littered the street.Some of the mail had already been opened. Inside the bins were bills, school report cards, packages, and small boxes.The postal service is leading the investigation.Adding to the mystery, an Action News viewer called to report an abandoned mail truck parked in front of his home 15 minutes away in Northeast Philadelphia.The viewer said it's been there since Monday.The truck was empty except for about a dozen bins. There was no mail in sight.While Action News has reached out to USPS, we have not received a call back. However, a mail carrier said this particular truck broke down earlier this week and doesn't appear to be connected to the bin dumping.