Video shows moments before a Boeing 737 crashes near Guam

Dramatic new video shows the final moments of a Boeing 737 before it crashed from inside the cockpit.The incident last September near Guam came to be called the Miracle in Micronesia because all but one person survived when the plane landed short of the runway in a lagoon.Video shows the cockpit computer repeatedly warns the pilots that they're too low but they ignore the alerts, even though they can't see out of the window.Investigators had harsh words for the pilots.But nearby U.S. Navy sailors are credited with saving lives after racing to the sinking ship to pull people to safety.