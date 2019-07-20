Video shows moments before a Boeing 737 crashes near Guam

Dramatic new video shows the final moments of a Boeing 737 before it crashed from inside the cockpit.

The incident last September near Guam came to be called the Miracle in Micronesia because all but one person survived when the plane landed short of the runway in a lagoon.

Video shows the cockpit computer repeatedly warns the pilots that they're too low but they ignore the alerts, even though they can't see out of the window.

Investigators had harsh words for the pilots.

But nearby U.S. Navy sailors are credited with saving lives after racing to the sinking ship to pull people to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boeingplane accidentu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
Tense standoff after shooting in Pemberton
Domestic incident turns violent, ending in shooting in Gladwyne
Police locate victim in video showing alleged elder abuse
AccuWeather: Danger zone all weekend
High technology used to make $1.3 billion cocaine bust
2 cats are fighting for their lives after they may have been poisoned
Show More
Eagles agree to terms to re-sign RB Sproles
2.2 earthquake rattles Berks County
Havertown residents frustrated over on and off power outages
Bandits break through roof to raid gas station ATM in Chestnut Hill
Former West Catholic coach accused of stealing $65,000
More TOP STORIES News