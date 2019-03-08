Video shows moments before hail of gunfire, SUV crash in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows violent crash after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at noon, March 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has obtained exclusive video of a violent night in Southwest Philadelphia that involved two gunmen unloading nearly 30 bullets into an SUV with a toddler inside.

A mother and child are being evaluated at the hospital after being rescued from the vehicle Thursday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Upland Street.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was driving in her SUV with her 2-year-old son and her 37-year-old husband when two men opened fire.

Police said the woman was dropping off her husband when the two gunmen approached.

According to investigators, the two men began firing shots at the father who then quickly jumped back in the Jeep and the mother sped off.

EMBED More News Videos

Mother, son survive after gunman opens fire on SUV: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 8, 2019



In an effort to dodge the bullets, police say the woman continued to drive and lost control of her vehicle before it overturned.

"In her haste to get away, she crashed into a parked unattended vehicle causing the Jeep to flip onto its side," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.



Small says, "This vehicle was hit at least seven times that we know of."

Neighbors rushed to the car, breaking windows to get the trapped occupants out.

Both the woman and child were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

SUV overturns after 2 gunmen open fire on family in Philadelphia. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 7, 2019.



Police says as many as 28 shots were fired from two separate caliber handguns and yet not one person was struck.

"It's actually a miracle that no one was hit by gunfire and no one was hurt from this pretty violent auto accident," says Small.

Police have located a car fitting the general description of a car suspected of being connected to the shooting about a mile away.

"At this time, we're not certain this male was the one involved in firing the shots but that male is in custody," says Small.

It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crimephilly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly to Orlando flight diverted due to medical emergency
AccuWeather: A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
SEPTA subway station stabbing suspect IDd
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
DA announces arrest in theft of 6 Philly properties
Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Show More
Truck crashes on NJ Turnpike connector bridge to Pa.
VIDEO: Truck slams into cherry picker, leaves worker dangling
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire near I-676 in Camden
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News