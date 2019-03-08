Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has obtained surveillance video of two gunmen firing a barrage of bullets at a mother and toddler inside an SUV Thursday night.

The woman had just dropped off her child's father at 68th and Upland Street around 6:30 p.m. when she noticed she was being followed by a green Buick.

Suddenly, the two men stepped out of the vehicle and started shooting.

The woman sped away in reverse trying to save herself and her two-year-old son. But, while fleeing, the 27-year-old mother hit a parked car and flipped her jeep. Fortunately, neither the woman nor the child was seriously injured.

Police discovered a staggering 28 shell casings at the scene. The victim's jeep was shot numerous times. Other cars on the block were also hit by stray gunfire.

So far the investigation hasn't yielded any arrests.

Despite how chaotic it all seemed, neighbors here say they're not surprised.

Rameke Araus said, "There is violence everyday in southwest. Everyday. People killing each other."
