Video shows N.J. officer punching teen during arrest

DOVER, N.J. -- A teenager's arrest is under investigation in New Jersey as his family claims police went too far.

Video shows officers repeatedly punching 19-year-old Cyprian Luke while he is restrained.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in Dover, Morris County.

Police arrested Luke after they said they had an arrest warrant for him on a domestic case.

Family and friends are protesting, claiming the video shows police brutality.

"They didn't tell him they had a warrant for his arrest. They just tackled him to the ground. They pepper sprayed him. He wasn't resisting at all. He was trying to cover his face, because they kept punching him," said Cyprian's brother Christopher Luke.

WABC-TV reports Cyprian Luke and his friend were on their way to get a tattoo in Dover. They were in front of the police station when Luke was confronted.

On Sunday night, dozens came out to protest the police, including Marcus Robinson, the friend who took the video.

"They was just beating the crap out of him. They didn't give him a chance, because he really couldn't move," said Robinson.

Luke's mother says the situation is 'devastating.'

"I am a mess. I cannot believe. My son could've been killed over that turning blue situation. It's not right," she said.

The Morris County Prosecutor is investigating, under the supervision of the New Jersey State Attorney General.
