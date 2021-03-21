Video shows Winslow Township, NJ officer rescuing elderly woman from burning home

It happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Edgewood Acres Apartment complex located on Church Road in Sicklerville.
Police say Officer Jarel Ferren observed flames coming from the rear sliding door of a ground-floor apartment and rushed into the residence after hearing someone calling for help.
Body cam video obtained by Action News shows Ferren rushing into the apartment to find the woman.
Ferren was able to navigate through the heavy smoke and found the elderly woman lying on the floor. Video shows the officers pull the woman to safety.
The woman was later transported to an area hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.
The victim's dog and parrot were also rescued.
Nearby residents were able to return to their apartments after the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.