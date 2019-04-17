BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Burlington Township police officer is thankful to have escaped a very dangerous situation without a scratch.
Body cam video captured the moment he was nearly struck by a passing vehicle Sunday.
The passing car collided with his door but fortunately, he was not hurt.
Police are reminding everyone that New Jersey law requires drivers slow down and move over a lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.
Video shows passing vehicle nearly run over Burlington Township officer
