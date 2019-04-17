Video shows passing vehicle nearly run over Burlington Township officer

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Burlington Township police officer is thankful to have escaped a very dangerous situation without a scratch.

Body cam video captured the moment he was nearly struck by a passing vehicle Sunday.

The passing car collided with his door but fortunately, he was not hurt.

Police are reminding everyone that New Jersey law requires drivers slow down and move over a lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News