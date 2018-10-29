Video shows school bus swept away by floodwaters

Dash cam video shows what happened when a school bus driver ignored a barricade and drove into a flooded road in Texas.

LEANDER, Texas (WPVI) --
It occurred Oct. 16 as heavy rain caused flooding around Austin, Texas.

Footage released by police in Leander shows the bus, carrying one child, was quickly swept away as the water got deeper and covered the hood. The bus eventually ended up in a clump of trees, where the driver and 12-year-old passenger were rescued.

The driver was fired. Police charged him with endangering a child and failure to obey warning signs.

Police say they released the video to show the dangers of trying to drive in flood conditions.

