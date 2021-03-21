caught on video

Video shows Winslow Township, NJ officers rescuing elderly woman from burning home

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple police officers in Winslow Township, New Jersey are being hailed as heroes for pulling an elderly woman out of an apartment that caught fire over the weekend.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Edgewood Acres Apartment complex located on Church Road in Sicklerville.

Police say Officer Jarel Ferren observed flames coming from the rear sliding door of a ground-floor apartment and rushed into the residence after hearing someone calling for help.

Body cam video obtained by Action News shows Ferren and another officer rushing into the apartment to find the woman.

Ferren was able to navigate through the heavy smoke and found the elderly woman lying on the floor. Video shows the officers pull the woman to safety.

The woman was later transported to an area hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

The victim's dog and parrot were also rescued.

Nearby residents were able to return to their apartments after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
