Video shows suspect breaking into Center City salon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released video of a man who broke into a Center City salon over the weekend.

The surveillance video is from inside the LashBee Eyelash and Waxing Center on the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

You can see him going through a cabinet Sunday night.

Police say he got into the building through a rear window and stole a laptop.

If you recognize him, please call the police.
