Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults

Police have released surveillance video showing the suspect wanted for sexually assaulting three women in two separate incidents in West Philadelphia.The attacks occurred in the early mornings hours of Tuesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 19.The first incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told investigators an unknown man tapped her on the shoulder at Belmont and Parkside Avenue. She turned around and saw a man armed with a gun.The man said that if she moved or screamed he would shoot her. He then led her into Fairmount Park and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing with her Beats headphones and her iPhone.The suspect in this case is described as a black male between 40 and 50 years old weighing 175 pounds with a gray beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, red, white and blue sneakers and a black hat.The second assault happened around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The victim said she was pumping gas in the 4800 block of West Girard Avenue when a man approached and pushed a gun into her side.He forced the woman into the vehicle, which had another woman inside, and forced her to drive to an unknown location where both victims were sexually assaulted.The suspect got out of the car and told the victims to drive away, but not before stealing $420.The suspect was described as a black male between 40 and 50 years old with a thin build. He was clean-shaven and wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and a brown hat.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.------