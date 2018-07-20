Delaware State Police have released video of the driver being sought for a deadly hit-and-run.The driver allegedly killed a bicyclist in Felton, Kent County. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 on Route 13.Investigators say a white Toyota Highlander is the suspect's vehicle.The video shows the driver pull into a gas station, get out, and check the vehicle.Police say the SUV had damage to the front right bumper.If you have any information, you are asked to call state police.------