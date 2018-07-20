FELTON, Del. (WPVI) --Delaware State Police have released video of the driver being sought for a deadly hit-and-run.
The driver allegedly killed a bicyclist in Felton, Kent County. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 on Route 13.
Investigators say a white Toyota Highlander is the suspect's vehicle.
The video shows the driver pull into a gas station, get out, and check the vehicle.
Police say the SUV had damage to the front right bumper.
If you have any information, you are asked to call state police.
