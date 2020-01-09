Video shows suspect wanted for killing man near SUV in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released video showing the suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of December 7 in the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police say the victim was looking through the truck of his SUV when he was shot four times.
Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia: as seen on Action News Mornings on December 7, 2019.



Another man riding a bike saw the victim lying in the street and called 911.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the Harrison Plaza Housing Development after the shooting.

Police believe the suspect may live somewhere in the area.

He's described as a man between 20 and 30 years of age with a beard and short, cropped hair.
