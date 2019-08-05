Video shows SUV go airborne before landing in a ditch

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WPVI) -- An off-duty Florida police officer says it is something he's never seen before and he hopes he doesn't see it again.

He is referring to the moment an SUV veered off the road and went airborne.

Rich Gardner captured the crash on his dashcam in Volusia County on Friday.

Video shows the SUV veer off the road, hit an embankment, go airborne and finally land in a ditch.

Gardner pulled over to help the victims.

A man and woman inside the SUV were hurt, but are expected to survive.

Gardner said the man told him he fell asleep at the wheel.
