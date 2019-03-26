3 teens arrested after video surfaces of attack in Ridley Township

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Ridley Township Police have announced the arrests of several teenagers they say attacked a fellow teen and they say the whole thing was recorded.It's video that's quickly been burning up on social media feeds. Without reason or cause, punch after punch is seen being thrown by a group of teens dressed in black.On the receiving end of the violent assault is a 14-year-old in green doing his best to shield himself from the attack.The disturbing incident happened behind a Kmart in Ridely Township almost two weeks ago.Police discovered the video on Tuesday."It's disturbing that they're not only attacking other kids but someone is standing there recording it and videoing it and then posing it on Facebook," said Captain Scott Willoughby.Police have arrested a 14-year-old Ridley middle school student and a 14 and 15-year-old that go to Interboro High School."It's disappointing to see your school and two kids from your school doing this kind of stuff," said one student who asked not to be identified.One parent, who shared the video herself and who knows the mother of the victim, are both heartbroken by the images."Bullying is not okay and you know, I was very, very disturbed by it," Jeannie Nolan.Police say they are still investigating and looking to see if more videos of the attack are out there."I don't understand how they think they can think it's right to one, assault the kid. And then two, post it on social media and then think that they're not going to get caught, we're going to catch them," said Willoughby.