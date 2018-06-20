Video shows Upper Darby shooting suspects

Police have released surveillance video from a violent robbery and shooting at a Chinese restaurant in Upper Darby.Investigators hope someone might recognize one or both of the men seen in the video.The incident happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday inside the Good Luck Chinese Restaurant in the 700 block of Garrett Road.Upper Darby police say the first suspect seen on video is a large man in a gray t-shirt.He is identified as 27-year-old Oscar Seth-Murray of North Philadelphia.The video shows him approaching 23-year-old Jibril Richardson, who was waiting for his food. Police say the two do not know each other.They say Seth-Murray tries to pick Richardson's pockets, attempting to rob him.That's when chaos breaks out.Seth-Murray is seen pulling Richardson toward the door of the restaurant and then shoots him in the neck.Seconds later, investigators say, the victim's friend, identified as 26-year-old Timothy Dwayne Price Jr., is seen running out of the store.Price also has a gun and fires at Seth-Murray, apparently missing him.Seth-Murray gets away. Police are now searching for him.Price also flees the scene. Because he fired a weapon, police are searching for him as well.Richardson was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for injuries described as serious.The same bullet that hit Richardson also hit a teenager in the leg.That teen was treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and released.Police said the entire incident reflects a disturbing trend in the township."It's a sadistic, heinous, cold-blooded, calculated shooting," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood. "That's the reality of what we're seeing every day in our community."Anyone with information about the case or either suspect is asked to contact the Upper Darby Township Police.------