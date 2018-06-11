U.S. & WORLD

Video shows woman driving with children in pet carriers

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows child coming out of dog kennel. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 11, 2018. (WPVI)

A woman is facing two counts of child endangerment after driving children around in pet carriers.

Video captured the incident on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police stepped in after someone made the recording of the woman letting the children out of two kennels in the back of her SUV in 95 degree weather.

Police later detained her a few blocks from where the video was taken.

The woman told police she put the 7 and 8-year-olds in the kennels because there was no room inside her car.

This happened just feet away from the gates of Graceland.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchildrenpetsparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News