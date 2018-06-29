PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A burglar used the smash and grab method to steal from a store in Center City Philadelphia.
It happened just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday.
Surveillance cameras captured the moment the suspect used a rock to break a glass door of the AT and T store in the 1700 block of Market Street.
Once inside, the man took two iPads valued at about $1300 and fled.
Police released the following description of the suspect:
Black male, 40 years-of-age, balding, wearing a light color shirt with logo on the front, black sweat pants with white stripes and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the suspect or crime is asked to contact Det. Goldstein for the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.
