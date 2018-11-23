U.S. & WORLD

London police use specially trained drivers to ram moped thieves evading capture: VIDEO

EMBED </>More Videos

London's police force is now using a team of specially trained drivers to ram moped thieves putting the public in danger as they try to outrun officers. (Metropolitan Police)

LONDON --
London's police force is now using a team of specially trained drivers to ram moped thieves putting the public in danger as they try to outrun officers.

New video released by the Metropolitan Police showed officers in squad cars knocking fleeing suspects off of their mopeds and motorcycles so they can be taken into custody. The police force said the new tactic is a last resort to reduce the need for traditional pursuits and prevent injury to the public or officers.

Police also use DNA tagging and tire deflation devices to stop moped thieves, who have been known to steal as many as 30 phones in a single hour. They often target subway stations or other transport hubs.

The city has seen a surge in thieves riding mopes and motorcycles in recent years, the police force said, though a recent survey showed a 32 percent drop in moped crime amid heightened enforcement in 2018.

"Offenders on mopeds and motorcycles who attempt to evade the police are making a choice that puts themselves and others at risk," Commander Amanda Pearson said in a news release. "So our message is clear: we can, we will and we do target those involved in moped and motorcycle crime at every opportunity."
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldlondoncrimebody cameraseurope
U.S. & WORLD
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Prosecutors clear Oregon FedEx driver after deadly punch
Bus carrying U of Washington band rolls onto side on highway
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
Lincoln wanted Thanksgiving to be celebrated in August
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls to get the best deals
12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County
6abc Black Friday Playbook
AccuWeather Alert: Climbing Out of the Cold, Rain Moves in Saturday
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
Water main break causing icy conditions in Cedarbrook
Show More
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
Naked man dies after terrorizing Whataburger in SW Houston
Bus carrying U of Washington band rolls onto side on highway
Prosecutors clear Oregon FedEx driver after deadly punch
6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade highlights
More News