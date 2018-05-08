Video shows suspect armed with assault rifle in Delancey St. shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch surveillance video from Philadelphia Police showing a shooting suspect confronting his victim on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help tracking down a shooting suspect who struck Saturday in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 1:36 p.m. in the 5400 block of Delancey Street.

The video shows the suspect approaching a 50-year-old man who was washing his car.

The suspect is carrying an assault weapon similar to an AK-47.

He then hits the victim and tries push him inside the door of the victim's business. A struggle ensues, and the suspect ends up shooting the man in the hip before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light color pants.

Anyone with information about this crime or this suspect is asked to contact Det. Parker at the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssurveillance videoshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News